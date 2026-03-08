Trending topics:
NHL

NHL confirms fine on NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat after incident against San Jose Sharks

New York Islanders star Bo Horvat has been sanctioned economically by the NHL Department of Player Safety after his team's win over the San Jose Sharks.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Bo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesBo Horvat #14 of the New York Islanders at Climate Pledge Arena

Bo Horvat is the latest player to be in the crosshairs of the NHL Department of Player Safety. Following the 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks, one of the biggest stars on the New York Islanders learned he must pay a financial penalty.

The Islanders needed overtime to defeat the red-hot San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in the “Capital of Silicon Valley”. It was a heated matchup between up-and-coming, cross-conference opponents. However, nothing is truly free in the NHL, and even Horvat, who scored the game-winner, must now pay a price.

“NY Islanders’ Bo Horvat has been fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for an incident involving San Jose’s bench,” as confirmed by @NHLPlayerSafety on X.

Advertisement

What did Horvat do?

Though the NHL didn’t provide the exact details of the incident that led to Horvat’s $2,500 fine, fans can get a good idea of what event the league is now addressing. During a scrum near the Sharks’ bench, Horvat exchanged some words with Sharks’ William Eklund, who was off the ice.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

In that encounter, the veteran forward delivered a light, upswinging tap at Eklund’s visor, causing his helmet to almost come off. It wasn’t overly aggressive nor ill-intentioned; still, the NHL bars players on the ice from engaging in any physical dispute with those on the bench.

The most unbreakable records in NHL history: Moments of greatness that define hockey's legacy

see also

The most unbreakable records in NHL history: Moments of greatness that define hockey's legacy

Whether there’s more to the story (perhaps something Horvat said to Eklund or another player) has yet to be reported. Thus, all signs indicate it was the contact with Eklund that led to the fine, which is about half of what the maximum allowable fine would be under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Advertisement
Federico O'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Sorokin’s new Islanders teammate breaks silence after 2025 NHL Draft
NHL

Sorokin’s new Islanders teammate breaks silence after 2025 NHL Draft

Crosby issues sincere statement to Sullivan after Penguins' loss vs Islanders
NHL

Crosby issues sincere statement to Sullivan after Penguins' loss vs Islanders

NY Rangers reportedly face trade threat from rival NY Islanders over former Artemi Panarin teammate
NHL

NY Rangers reportedly face trade threat from rival NY Islanders over former Artemi Panarin teammate

Ilya Sorokin's admission after first NHL goal with jab at Igor Shesterkin
NHL

Ilya Sorokin's admission after first NHL goal with jab at Igor Shesterkin

Better Collective Logo