Chiefs and Andy Reid could reunite Patrick Mahomes with key teammate for 2026 amid Travis Kelce retirement rumors

Andy Reid and the Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew to injury this season. After the first weeks of rehabilitation, their star appears to be on track to be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

Now, in a massive update for the team, a report from Adam Schefter has confirmed that Minshew’s injury is not as serious as initially expected. That could lead the Kansas City Chiefs to look into re-signing him as a backup quarterback.

“As it turns out, Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew did not tear his ACL as initially feared, per source. It turned out to be a bone bruise that did not require any surgery. Minshew didn’t suffer any long-term damage to the knee and he already is back to full strength as he prepares to head to free agency.”

Andy Reid wants Chiefs QB back in 2026

Andy Reid stated a few weeks ago that he wants Gardner Minshew to return as the Chiefs’ backup quarterback in 2026. “We brought Gardner to do that (backup QB). Unfortunately, he got hurt. But, we had a ton, and still have a ton of confidence that he can do that. He was only here for a year and that was what his contract was. But that type of player is what you want in that position. Somebody that’s won games in the league and at the same time understands his role and handles himself right in the room.”

Travis Kelce retirement decision and Patrick Mahomes injury

Travis Kelce has not yet decided whether he will return to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, a few days ago on his New Heights podcast, the legendary tight end said he is excited about the arrival of Eric Bieniemy, and that could convince him not to retire.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has already begun his rehabilitation process. Early signs are positive to the point that multiple reports indicate the quarterback will be ready for the start of the 2026 season.