Is Drake Maye married? All about the Patriots QB’s wife Ann Michael Maye and their relationship

As Drake Maye’s star rises with the New England Patriots, so too has interest in the life he leads off the field. Beyond his quarterback feats, his personal story has captured attention, especially a relationship that began long before NFL headlines.

His journey from standout at the University of North Carolina to leading the team includes a milestone few professional athletes share so early: marriage to his longtime partner, Ann Michael Maye. Their bond has become part of the narrative surrounding his rapid ascent.

The couple’s history, rooted in childhood and carried through college and into the pros, has added a warm backdrop to his breakout seasons. What exactly that story looks like and how it intersects with his life in New England, continues to intrigue fans and observers alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Ann Michael Maye?

Ann Michael Maye was born on August 11, 2003, making her 22 years old during the 2025–26 NFL season and throughout Super Bowl LX week. She and Drake Maye have been together since they were teens and they married in June 2025 after a long relationship that began in middle school.

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye (Source: @annmichaelhmaye)

Advertisement

How tall is Ann Michael Maye?

While her exact height hasn’t been formally published in official profiles, Ann Michael Maye is widely estimated to be about 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall — a contrast often noted in photos beside Drake Maye, who stands around 6 feet 4 inches.

Advertisement

How did Ann Michael Maye and Drake Maye meet?

One of the most striking aspects of Ann Michael and Drake Maye’s story is how long it’s unfolded. The couple first met when they were about 12 years old, growing up together in North Carolina. That early connection evolved into a lasting bond through middle school, high school and then college.

Advertisement

They both attended the University of North Carolina, where she studied business administration and he excelled as a star quarterback before entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Their shared time in Chapel Hill reinforced their deep‑rooted relationship and set the stage for what would become a lifelong partnership.

In January 2025, he proposed and the couple married on June 21, 2025 at the Grandfather Golf & Country Club in North Carolina. Their relationship has been widely celebrated online, with fans and media alike noting the rarity of a childhood romance maturing into an NFL love story.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What does Ann Michael Maye do for a living?

Ann Michael Maye has turned what began as viral baking videos into a notable personal brand and career. She first gained widespread attention on TikTok with her holiday series “Bakemas”, where she baked a different treat every day leading up to Christmas.

Building on that momentum, she launched a show called “Beyond Bakemas” with NBC Sports Boston, where she showcases recipes and food talks, blending her love of baking with approachable lifestyle content. The show often features guests and ties into game‑day culture, further expanding her reach beyond typical social media circles.

Advertisement

Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye (Source: @annmichaelhmaye)

Advertisement

Her role now straddles lifestyle creator and influencer — a blend of culinary personality, media presence and community engagement. Fans also know her for sharing baked goods with Patriots players, particularly offensive linemen, which has become a light‑hearted subplot in the locker room and on social platforms.

Advertisement

Her popularity led to opportunities like hosting “Beyond Bakemas” on NBC Sports Boston and brand partnerships, including collaborations with JetBlue, turning her passion for baking and lifestyle content into a distinct career.

Ann Michael Maye’s social media accounts

Ann Michael Maye is active on several social platforms where her personality and content draw a large following. On TikTok, she has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, fueled by her viral baking series Bakemas and other entertaining food and lifestyle videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her Instagram presence (@annmichaelhmaye) complements these efforts, featuring a mix of behind‑the‑scenes moments from her life with Drake Maye, snapshots from Patriots games and travel photos, as well as glimpses of her fitness and cooking routines, like her Super Bowl week workout posts.