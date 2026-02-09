Trending topics:
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show featured football relic that might’ve gone unnoticed

The Super Bowl Halftime Show saw Bad Bunny deliver an outstanding show, and he used a vintage article that might go unnoticed, but it's worth bringing to light.

By Bruno Milano

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesBad Bunny performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Bad Bunny deliver plenty of unforgettable moments. For instance, there was a wedding taking place in the middle of the Puerto Rican performance. Still, among all the conmotion, there might have been another souvenir that holds some sort of historic value.

Bad Bunny was shown holding a football during big portions of the show. It’s been revealed hat he used a vintage football that is a Wilson model from the late 1960s or early 1970s.

The ball had white stripes on each end. That ball was used by the NFL for late afternoon and night games. However, this model was removed in 1976. It was some sort of homage to the origins of the game.

That wasn’t the only homage paid by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny wore an outfit with the 64 number on the back of his jersey. But as a whole, the Halftime Show was a full-blown homage to Latin America in his entirety. In fact, he recited all of the countries in the continent, from the ones in South America, all the way to the United States and Canada.

While polarizing, like all Halftime Shows are, Bad Bunny did his best to embody unity while also recognizing NFL history in the process. He also had a plethora of guests. It was an international tribute with football at the center of it.

Which company had the longest commercial and the most number of ads in Super Bowl LX?

Which company had the longest commercial and the most number of ads in Super Bowl LX?

The Halftime Show also featured real businesses

During the Halftime Show, there was a little stand with food called Villas Tacos, which is actually a real-life establishment in Los Angeles. The owner actually took to socials to thank the artist.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
