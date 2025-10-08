Anthony Richardson reportedly interested in joining NFC West team

Anthony Richardson could get a new chance in the NFL in 2025. The Indianapolis Colts’ third-year quarterback was benched ahead of the season in favor of Daniel Jones, who landed from the Minnesota Vikings and excelled during the preseason.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has played only two games this season, going 1 of 2 for 9 yards.

The Colts boast a 4-1 record after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 40-6 in Week 5 and now prepare to face off against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Richardson’s future could be away from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Richardson reportedly interested in joining Rams

ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks that Richardson “would be open” to working under Sean McVay, known for his ability to develop players.

Anthony Richardson

Advertisement

“Richardson is an interesting one,” Graziano wrote. “I remember a couple of teams wondering if Indy would be open to moving him during free agency. So far, they’ve insisted they aren’t, but you’re right. If Jones keeps playing well and leads them to their first division title in more than a decade, who’s to say the Colts don’t decide he’s their future at quarterback and sign him to an extension?” he said.

Advertisement

“In general, acquiring a starting QB at the trade deadline is tough, because in most cases it’s a guy who must learn a new offense on the fly. By the time he’s up to speed, it could be too late for him to save the season. That’s why someone like Richardson, whom teams might view for development in the long term, makes more sense. But there are situations that come up where a team with high hopes finds itself with a sudden need and might be willing to take the risks involved with bringing in someone from outside its system, right?” he added.

Advertisement

In 17 games played, Richardson has gone 177 of 350 for 2,400 yards and 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions and 21 sacks.