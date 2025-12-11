Where to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense live in the USA: 2025 Copa do Brasil

Vasco da Gama and Fluminense will face each other in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil semifinals. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The first leg of this rivalry showdown brings two clubs heading in opposite directions, each still hunting their only shot at silverware in 2025. Fluminense finished the year strong with a Copa Libertadores berth and an impressive Club World Cup run, but the pressure remains to turn momentum into a trophy.

Vasco da Gama, on the other hand, limp in after a season spent near the relegation line, hoping this matchup can rescue their campaign and deliver a much-needed statement to close out the year.

When will the Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense match be played?

Vasco da Gama will face Fluminense in the first leg of the 2025 Copa do Brasil semifinal this Thursday, December 11. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Philippe Coutinho of Vasco da Gama – Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images

Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense in the USA

This 2025 Copa do Brasil game between Vasco da Gama and Fluminense will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Premiere and FOX Deportes.