Philip Rivers selects No. 17 jersey with Colts: Why is the QB allowed to take Daniel Jones’ number?

The Indianapolis Colts have welcomed Philip Rivers for the 2025 NFL season. The quarterback has chosen to wear No. 17, but many fans are wondering why he was allowed to use it, as it was the number Daniel Jones wore earlier this year.

The 2025 NFL season has changed significantly for the Colts. The team was thriving with Daniel Jones under center, but the quarterback suffered a torn Achilles that abruptly ended his campaign.

Following Jones’ season-ending injury, the Colts made a shocking decision. The club signed Philip Rivers, who is expected to be named the starter as Indianapolis pushes to secure a playoff spot.

Philip Rivers to wear No. 17 jersey with the Colts

Earlier this year, the Colts acquired Daniel Jones to be the team’s backup. However, he beat Anthony Richardson in the competition for the starting job, a situation not many fans expected.

Daniel Jones was having an outstanding season before his Achilles injury ended his year. Now, Philip Rivers, who came out of retirement at the age of 44, is set to take over as the starter, even wearing Jones’ former jersey number.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Mike Chappell confirmed that Philip Rivers selected No. 17 as his jersey number. However, fans questioned why the veteran was allowed to use it during the same season Daniel Jones wore it.

According to Mike Garafolo, an NFL spokesman explained: “The league approved it, as it does not present a competitive issue since only one player will be wearing that number.” Jones was placed on injured reserve earlier this season, which is why Rivers is the only active player wearing No. 17.

Philip Rivers and a race against time

The last time Philip Rivers played in the NFL was during the COVID season. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the 44-year-old said, “No Zoom, lets go!”

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed that Rivers could start Sunday against the Seahawks. Now, the veteran must prove that age is just a number and that he can guide the Colts while keeping their playoff hopes alive.

