Weeks after his controversial departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game that led into his release, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady and Bruce Arians again while posting an MRI of his injured ankle.

It may have been weeks since Antonio Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the wide receiver can't move on from it. Recently, he took another shot at Tom Brady and Bruce Arians.

AB took the NFL by surprise when he left the 2021 regular season game against the New York Jets in the second half, waving to the crowd as he headed into the locker room shirtless. That episode was followed by his accusations towards the Bucs.

Brown claimed his departure from the game wasn't an outburst as many believed, saying that Bruce Arians forced him to play through an ankle injury despite he told him he was in pain. However, no one was talking about this subject until Brown brought it up again with a post he later deleted.

Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady, Bruce Arians, Bucs again

“They tried to hurt me intentionally @buccaneers,” Brown wrote on an Instagram story he later deleted. “Sent me out there after knowing I was still hurt. Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt I came. He didn’t throw it imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied to.

“Coach said if I couldn’t run on this get the **** out of here. **** all you MF. Still caint stop me @nfl.” Brown wrote this with a picture of an MRI of his ankle, in an attempt to make clear that he really got injured and was told to play anyway.

However, Greg Auman noted that the MRI is not recent but dates from October instead. "A few things, as you guys have pointed out here: it’s an MRI and not an x-ray, and it’s dated from October, when he originally sustained the injury and not anything more recent. Brown has since deleted this post."

Bruce Arians cleared the air on this matter the same week the Bucs cut Brown and has not talked about him since then. And neither Tom Brady, who announced his retirement just a few weeks ago. However, it seems that Antonio Brown won't leave this behind so easily. Both parties have told different sides of the story, but Brown looks determined to make his version loud and clear.



