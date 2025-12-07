Are Ravens eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss to Steelers in Week 14?

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 but suffered a surprising 27-22 loss. Now, fans are wondering whether Lamar Jackson and company have been eliminated from the 2025 NFL season after the defeat.

M&T Bank Stadium once again welcomed the Ravens for a crucial AFC North showdown against the Steelers. It has not been a great season for Baltimore, and this matchup was key to its playoff hopes.

Unfortunately, the Ravens were unable to secure the win and suffered a costly loss to their division rivals. Their playoff outlook has taken a direct hit, leaving fans questioning whether they are already eliminated.

Are the Ravens eliminated from the 2025 NFL season after losing to the Steelers?

Baltimore is not eliminated yet. According to the NFL Playoff Picture, the Ravens still have a 34% chance of reaching the playoffs, meaning their season remains alive.

Despite a strong effort, Lamar Jackson was unable to lead the Ravens to a much-needed victory against their AFC North rivals. Now, things are more complicated for Baltimore in this final stretch of the season.

With the loss, the Ravens fall to a 6-7 record and relinquish first place in the AFC North to the Steelers, who improved to 7-6 and now sit fourth in the conference, currently holding a Wild Card spot.

Baltimore’s remaining schedule in the 2025 NFL season

With four games left, the Ravens still have a path to the playoffs, although it is a difficult one. They will face the Bengals, Patriots, Packers, and Steelers to close out the regular season.

Baltimore must now win out to keep its postseason hopes realistic. Winning the AFC North is still possible, but it would require the Steelers to stumble and, most importantly, for the Ravens to defeat them in the rematch at Pittsburgh in Week 18.