Todd Monken reveals what Lamar Jackson is really battling behind the scenes

Todd Monken knows that everyone, especially Ravens fans, wants answers regarding what is happening with Lamar Jackson. This time, the offensive coordinator did not hesitate to be as detailed as possible about the quarterback's situation.

By Richard Tovar

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken pulled back the curtain on Lamar Jackson’s situation after the star quarterback missed practice with an ankle issue. “He’s battling each week, trying to get healthy enough to be able to play every Sunday… I see a guy that’s battling little nagging injuries, things that are stopping him from being able to get out there every day and practice,” Monken said.

AJ Gersh shared Monken’s comments on X, highlighting the Offensive Coordinator’s expectation for the quarterback: “Monken says he ‘would expect Lamar would play on Sunday’ regardless of missing practice today,” Gersh wrote on X.

