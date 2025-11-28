Kyle Hamilton invokes LeBron James while trying to explain Lamar Jackson’s tough Thanksgiving game

Kyle Hamilton did everything he could from his position to help the Ravens, but things did not work out, and Lamar Jackson also had an off night. Following the game, Hamilton stepped up to defend Jackson, arguing that even stars like LeBron James have bad performances.

“Even LeBron has an off night,” Hamilton said during the Ravens press conference, attempting to shield Jackson. This isn’t the first time the safety has compared his quarterback to James; in 2024, after a game with the Ravens, he said of Lamar, “He’s like LeBron out there.”

Hamilton, who was one of the defensive standouts with seven tackles during the game, also warned that the upcoming matchup against the Steelers next week could be more complicated: “They remember what you do in December.”

Lamar Jackson throws interception in poor performance

Jackson failed to throw a touchdown and had a rough Thanksgiving night against the Bengals, including one interception. He stated that for the offense to rebound, he needs to play well: “Just be me,” Jackson said. “Just be Lamar.” It’s worth noting that Jackson also had two fumbles during the game.

Hamilton knows that if Lamar plays well, the Ravens can win. He also recognized the strong performance of Joe Burrow, who recently returned from an injury, saying of the Bengals quarterback, “He puts the ball where it needs to be. That’s his forte.”

The Ravens’ situation

The Ravens’ situation is not dire; they still have a 63% probability of reaching the playoffs. While this figure was better before the loss to the Bengals, they still have a strong opportunity to reach the postseason and at least secure a Wild Card spot.