Trending topics:
NFL

Kyle Hamilton invokes LeBron James while trying to explain Lamar Jackson’s tough Thanksgiving game

Kyle Hamilton did what he could to defend Lamar Jackson's poor performance, using the comparison to LeBron James to shield his quarterback following the defeat against the Bengals.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Lamar Jackson, QB for the Baltimore Ravens
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson, QB for the Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton did everything he could from his position to help the Ravens, but things did not work out, and Lamar Jackson also had an off night. Following the game, Hamilton stepped up to defend Jackson, arguing that even stars like LeBron James have bad performances.

“Even LeBron has an off night,” Hamilton said during the Ravens press conference, attempting to shield Jackson. This isn’t the first time the safety has compared his quarterback to James; in 2024, after a game with the Ravens, he said of Lamar, “He’s like LeBron out there.”

Hamilton, who was one of the defensive standouts with seven tackles during the game, also warned that the upcoming matchup against the Steelers next week could be more complicated: “They remember what you do in December.”

Advertisement

Lamar Jackson throws interception in poor performance

Jackson failed to throw a touchdown and had a rough Thanksgiving night against the Bengals, including one interception. He stated that for the offense to rebound, he needs to play well: “Just be me,” Jackson said. “Just be Lamar.” It’s worth noting that Jackson also had two fumbles during the game.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Hamilton knows that if Lamar plays well, the Ravens can win. He also recognized the strong performance of Joe Burrow, who recently returned from an injury, saying of the Bengals quarterback, “He puts the ball where it needs to be. That’s his forte.”

Lamar Jackson’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

see also

Lamar Jackson’s net worth: How much money does the Baltimore Ravens star have?

The Ravens’ situation

The Ravens’ situation is not dire; they still have a 63% probability of reaching the playoffs. While this figure was better before the loss to the Bengals, they still have a strong opportunity to reach the postseason and at least secure a Wild Card spot.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles
NFL

Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles

John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets
NFL

John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest regarding injury-plagued season
NFL

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest regarding injury-plagued season

NY Yankees receive key update on Bellinger amid interest in Phillies' Tucker as MLB free agency intensifies
MLB

NY Yankees receive key update on Bellinger amid interest in Phillies' Tucker as MLB free agency intensifies

Better Collective Logo