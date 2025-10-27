Is Jayden Daniels playing tonight for Commanders vs Chiefs on MNF in Week 8 of 2025 NFL season?

The Washington Commanders have been navigating a somewhat inconsistent NFL season, making every win crucial from here on out. Jayden Daniels and his squad face a pivotal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they look to leave Arrowhead with their fourth victory of the campaign.

Unfortunately for Dan Quinn, this key game will have to be played without his biggest star, as Jayden Daniels has once again been ruled out due to the hamstring injury he suffered back in Week 7 against the Cowboys. That means Marcus Mariota will get the start under center for the Commanders.

Week 8 of this NFL season shapes up as a pivotal one for Washington, as the Eagles have slowly started to pull away from their NFC East rivals. Any further slip-up could seriously jeopardize the Commanders’ hopes of staying in the hunt for a potential wild card spot.

The other piece of bad news for Quinn’s team is that standing across from them will be none other than Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs — perennial title contenders in recent years and home to one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

Marcus Mariota #8 of the Washington Commanders warms up.

What injury is keeping Jayden Daniels out?

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been officially ruled out for the highly anticipated Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a hamstring injury.

Daniels, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffered a low-grade strain in the third quarter of Washington’s Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. The injury occurred after Daniels was sacked and fumbled, immediately grabbing the back of his right leg as he limped off the field.

Although the injury is not considered long-term, the Commanders are taking a cautious approach, paving the way for veteran backup Marcus Mariota to make his third start of the season.

How much do the Commanders lose without Daniels?

Without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Commanders’ offense takes a significant statistical hit. Daniels, who has a 97.7 passer rating this season, eight touchdowns, and averages 206.2 passing yards per game, is replaced by Marcus Mariota, whose rating dips to 85.8 with just three passing touchdowns and two interceptions on fewer attempts.

Furthermore, the team is 2-3 in Daniels’ starts compared to a 1-1 mark in Mariota’s two relief starts, highlighting the drop in play-making ability and overall offensive stability the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year brings to the field.