What happens if Bears lose, win or tie vs Packers today in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Chicago Bears have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season. After the arrival of Ben Johnson as head coach, everything changed. Caleb Williams finally looks like a franchise quarterback, and with an 11–6 record, they won the NFC North.

In addition, thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, the Bears were able to clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference, which gives them the possibility of having at least two home games and, if the Seahawks are eliminated, up to three. A huge advantage.

However, their first opponent in the playoffs is very dangerous. On the road to the Super Bowl, Johnson and the Bears will have to face the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Bears lose today against Packers in NFL playoffs?

If the Bears lose to the Packers today in the playoffs, they will be officially eliminated. With that result, the first Divisional round matchup would be set, as the No. 7 seed Green Bay would visit the Seattle Seahawks.

What happens if the Bears beat the Packers in Wild Card round?

If the Bears beat the Packers in the Wild Card round, they will earn a spot in the Divisional round. Then, as the No. 2 seed, they could face the Philadelphia Eagles or the winner of the matchup between the Rams and the Panthers.

Advertisement

see also Are Packers eliminated from NFL playoffs with a loss against Ravens today in Week 17?

What happens if Bears and Packers tie today in playoffs?

If the Bears and Packers tie today in the Wild Card round of the 2026 playoffs, the game would go to overtime until a winner is determined. It is important to note that, under the current NFL rules, each team would have at least one possession unless there is a safety on the first drive.

Advertisement

What happens if Packers lose today to Bears in Wild Card round of 2026 playoffs?

If the Packers lose today to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, they would be officially eliminated. Furthermore, that could bring major changes within the organization.

Advertisement

Although a report from Ian Rapoport indicates that Matt LaFleur will sit down in the coming days to negotiate a contract extension with Green Bay, it is also true that John Harbaugh is a very attractive and available name as a head coach.