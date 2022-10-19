The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium in the start of Week 7 in the 2022 NFL season. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Thursday Night Football brings another exciting NFC matchup when the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on October 20 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and Amazon Prime Video. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the biggest disappointments this season with a 2-4 record. Kliff Kingsbury's team was supposed to be a Super Bowl contender with a franchise quarterback such as Kyler Murray. Nevertheless, they come from two consecutive losses against Philadelphia and a divisional rival like Seattle. The good news for the Cardinals is that star WR DeAndre Hopkins is finally back after his six-game suspension and Arizona also got WR Robbie Anderson after a surprising trade with the Carolina Panthers. That move came after knowing WR Marquise Brown is out for at least six weeks (foot injury). In an important detail, the Cardinals are 0-3 at home.

The Saints had everything to beat the Bengals last week even without their top receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Still, QB Andy Dalton and the offense couldn't seal the deal and Cincinnati took a 30-26 win. Now, QB Jameis Winston could be back as the starter after missing three games with back and ankle injuries. Although New Orleans has a 2-4 record, Dennis Allen's team is just one game away of the lead in the NFC South.

Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 10:15 AM (AEST) (Friday, October 21)

Canada: 8:15 PM (ET)

China: 8:15 AM (CST) (Friday, October 21)

Germany: 2:15 AM (Friday, October 21)

Ireland: 1:15 AM (Friday, October 21)

Mexico: 7:15 PM (CDMX)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 1:15 AM (Friday, October 21)

Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Amazon Prime Video, Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass.

Canada: DAZN, TSN.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports, NFL Game Pass.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Amazon Prime Video.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass.

Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Cardinals are slight favorites at home by 1.5 points in the spread. The moneyline is -120 for Arizona and +100 for the Saints. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Arizona Cardinals -120 Totals (Over/Under) 44.5 points New Orleans Saints +100

*Odds via BetMGM

Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

Although the Thursday Night Football game of Week 7 between the Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints will not be broadcast on NFL RedZone, you can check out the best moments of next Sunday's action by getting it here. Still, this NFC matchup from Arizona will be available in fuboTV (7-day free Trial).