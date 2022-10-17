Trade season has started in the NFL. Of course Christian McCaffrey is one of the top targets for every team, but the Rams could be preparing one player to seduce the Panthers in order to get their running back.

Every single NFL team wants to build the best squad possible to get the chance to fight for a place in tha Playoffs. Now, the Rams could be using one of their players to trade for Christian McCaffrey, Panthers' running back, who could be living his last days at Carolina.

The Los Angeles Rams are in a tough spot in the 2022 NFL season. Even though they have a 3-3 record, they have not been as dominant as everyone thought they would be, especially in their offensive team.

Regarding Christian McCaffrey, it has also not been the best campaign for him, but neither for the Panthers. He has carried the team throughout his whole career, so he might be targeting a new landing spot where he could finally be helped by the rest of the offense.

Rams could offer one of their running backs for Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been in the trade rumors lately as he is not having the best time at Carolina. The Panthers are currently 1-5 and the running back could be already thinking in his next home, which could be in Los Angeles.

The Rams are seeking for a new running back and they've just confirmed it. Head Coach Sean McVay revealed that Cam Akers is no longer being considered for the rest of the season as both parties are trying to get the best trade possible for them.

"As of right now, I think the best option for all parties I think would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team,"McVay told reporters during Monday's press conference. "If that doesn't come to fruition, I would never say that him coming back and figuring out the best way to be able utilize him and him being the best player he's capable of is off the table, I would never speak in absolutes like that."

The rumors have said that Christian McCaffrey is being targeted by three teams: Dolphins, Bills and Rams. In case this last one really wants the Panthers running back, they could use Cam Akers to trade for him, with some top picks in the next NFL Drafts, of course.

Rams offensive team is clearly suffering with their runners. A fresh start for McCaffrey in LA could help the team to relief the charge that wide receivers have nowadays and give him the opportunity to land in a true competitor as it is the current Super Bowl champion.