Bad news for the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL suspended their WR Hopkins, now he will miss the first month of the upcoming 2022 season after spending several weeks injured last season.

The Arizona Cardinals will start the upcoming 2022 NFL season with one less player as he was recently suspended for violating one of the league's policies. The franchise's plans were almost ready after what was the 2022 NFL draft but things are going to change with what will be the absence of Hopkins for more than a month.

ESPN were responsible for dropping the bomb about the suspension of the Cardinals' player, Hopkins, and the source of the news was Adam Schefter, in addition to Ian Rapoport replicating the information about the NFL's decision to suspend Hopkins at twitter.

The Cardinals had a good 2021 season but the playoffs were a failure where Kyler Murray was harshly criticized for his poor performance after he played like a master during the regular season, now with one less WR the Cardinals are in a bad situation.

What is PED policy in the NFL?

The Performance Enhancing Drug policy of the NFL is harsh and strict in regards to the prohibition of the use of steroids, anabolics and exogenous testosterone to improve the performance of players during their playing career in the league. Players who are caught (mostly by test) using these types of PED prohibited substances receive harsh punishments that lead to player absence during games and much more.

How long has DeAndre Hopkins been with the Cardinals?

Hopkins is a 9-year veteran wide receiver in the NFL, two of those seasons were with the Arizona Cardinals since 2020. But in the 2021 season he missed three weeks with a hamstring injury and then things got worse for him with an MCL torn in Week 14.