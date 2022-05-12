The 2022 NFL season is set to begin on Thursday, September 8, 2022 with the Buffalo Bills against the Los Angeles Rams primetime matchup. Here check out Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers’ Primetime schedule games.

The complete 2022 NFL season schedule has been released. There are only two or three prime-time games each week, so the NFL schedules teams that they believe fans want to watch. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers are among the players every NFL fan wants to watch in a prime-time game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Packers have been scheduled to play 5 prime-time games throught the 2022 NFL regular season. Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football are considered prime-time games in the NFL.

In the 2022 NFL season, seven NFL teams will be featured in prime-time five times. These seven teams are: Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams. Here you can check the first three team's prime-time schedule.

Tom Brady: Prime-time Schedule Games

Tom Brady came out of retirement even before getting there. The three-time MVP is going to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a third consecutive season. After a marvelous first season that ended as NFL Champions for the first time in 20 years. Here is the complete Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Prime-Time Schedule games for the 2022 NFL Season.

Week Date Away Home Time (ET) 1 Sunday, September 11 Buccaneers Dallas 8:20 PM 4 Sunday, October 2 Chiefs Buccaneers 8:20 PM 8 Thursday, October 27 Ravens Buccaneers 8:20 PM 13 Monday, December 5 Saints Buccaneers 8:15 PM 16 Sunday, December 25 Buccaneers Cardinals 8:20 PM

Patrick Mahomes: Prime-time Schedule Games

Patrick Mahomes has been named Tom Brady's successor since his first NFL season. He led them to their first NFL title in 50 years. He was named MVP of the 2028 NFL Season. Now he will seek revenge after his early elimination in last year's NFL Playoffs. Here is the complete Kansas City Chiefs' Prime-Time Schedule games for the 2022 NFL Season.

Week Date Away Home Time (ET) 2 Thursday, September 15 Chargers Chiefs 8:15 PM 4 Sunday, October 2 Chiefs Buccaneers 8:20 PM 5 Monday, October 10 Raiders Chiefs 8:15 PM 9 Sunday, November 6 Titans Chiefs 8:20 PM 14 Sunday, December 11 Chiefs Broncos 8:20 PM

Aaron Rodgers: Primetime Games

Aaron Rodgers will play his 17th NFL season in his career with the Green Bay Packers. He won the Super Bowl XLV and was named the MVP also. In addition, he is the current NFL's MVP. The Wisconsin franchise seek their 5th NFL title this season. Here is the complete Green Bay Packers' Prime-Time Schedule games for the 2022 NFL Season.