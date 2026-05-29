Christian McCaffrey responds to possibility of reduced workload with 49ers

Christian McCaffrey had to make things more than clear regarding what it could be like to play with a limited role for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2026 season, he does not want it to be that way.

Christian McCaffrey recently shared his thoughts regarding a potential workload reduction for the 2026 NFL season with the San Francisco 49ers. The elite running back explained that his competitive nature makes it difficult to accept getting the ball less frequently on game days. Despite public discussions about managing his snaps, he intends to remain a focal point of the offense.

Speaking directly with Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the All-Pro expressed a clear perspective on the situation. “Look, nobody ever wants to hear that you’re going to get the ball less. No coach has ever planned how many touches I get. I’ve never had that conversation with any one of my coaches that we want to give you this many touches,” McCaffrey stated.

He continued by comparing his specific 49ers role to other sports: “That’s like telling a 3-point shooter that we only want you to shoot five 3s this game. You just don’t do that… It’s probably a load management thing for them more than anything, but my job is not to focus on that at all“.

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Why the 49ers heavily rely on McCaffrey

The superstar concluded by emphasizing his unwavering commitment to team head coach Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling choices. “It’s just to be ready for 10 touches or 35, whatever the game calls for. So when Shanahan says that stuff I don’t get mad at all. I don’t get mad or sad or whatever. I just train and prepare to have 35 touches a game and not come out”.

Christian McCaffrey says it’s been awesome having Mike Evans with the #49ers and joked he wasn’t invited to the sales pitch that Kittle gave Evans. pic.twitter.com/RRE8VJ43AR — Matt Lively (@mattblively) May 29, 2026

The 49ers depend immensely on McCaffrey’s multi-dimensional talent to keep their complex offensive system firing on all cylinders. If the coaching staff severely limits a dynamic veteran of his caliber, the entire offense could suffer a major drop in efficiency.

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During the 2025 campaign, McCaffrey dominated the league by racking up 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 311 carries, while adding 102 receptions for 924 yards and seven scores. These numbers prove that San Francisco definitely needs him on the field to sustain a true championship run.