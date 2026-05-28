Argentina’s predicted lineup for 2026 World Cup with Messi as Scaloni reveals 26-man roster

As Lionel Scaloni confirmed the 26-man roster for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, on Bolavip we take a look at the potential starting XI with Lionel Messi captaining his country.

The reigning champions have confirmed their squad for the 2026 World Cup. With Lionel Messi in and several Qatar 2022 champs missing, Lionel Scaloni has submitted Argentina‘s final 26-man roster for the upcoming tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Barring any unexpected late setbacks, this is how Argentina could look during their 2026 World Cup debut against Algeria on June 16. Emiliano Martinez will be in goal. Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Nicolas Tagliafico would make up the back four. Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, and Enzo Fernandez will likely play in midfield.

In the attacking front, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez are virtually guaranteed starters, with the third slot probably up for grabs. Depending on Scaloni‘s tactical scheme, that spot could be taken by Thiago Almada, Giuliano Simeone or Nicolas Gonzalez.

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Argentina face concerns on defense

Aside from the left- and right-back positions, Argentina practically have every spot on the pitch covered with several players capable of filling in. However, the wings of their defense remain a recurring head-scratcher for La Albiceleste.

Argentina in a practice session.

Molina is the starter on the right flank of the defense, but Gonzalo Montiel—who scored the World Cup-clinching goal in the penalty shootout against France in Qatar 2022—can serve as a reliable replacement.

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As for Tagliafico, his natural replacement is Facundo Medina. If need be, Argentina could resort to Lisandro Martinez, Valentin Barco, or Nicolas Gonzalez. None is a true left back, but desperate times require desperate measures, and Scaloni’s pulse may not tremble when making such a change.

Argentina’s World Cup first-timers

Argentina’s 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup underlines a rite of passage within the national team. With a handful of champions from 2022 out of the squad, including Angel Di Maria, who retired from international football, La Albiceleste are betting on the new wave of talent.

The following players are set to make their first World Cup appearances in 2026: Juan Musso (GK), Valentin Barco, Facundo Medina, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Paz, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Jose Manuel Lopez.

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As for Geronimo Rulli and Giovani Lo Celso, both were members of the roster in a World Cup before—Rulli in 2022 and Lo Celso in 2018, but neither played a single minute. Thus, if they feature in 2026, they would technically be making their World Cup debuts despite already having been with the national team at soccer’s biggest tournament before.