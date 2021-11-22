Calvin Ridley stepped away from the NFL in October of 2021, now his team has given an update on Ridley, although the Falcons did not clear much up.

Until October 2021, Calvin Ridley had played three full seasons and 5 games of the NFL this season with the Atlanta Falcons. Ridley whose stats indicate a very promising NFL career has 28 receiving touchdowns, over 3,300 receiving yards and 49 games under his belt.

In 2020 Ridley had a bounce back season with 9 receiving touchdowns and over 1,000 receiving yards in 15 games. Then in 2021 after 5 games the Atlanta Falcons and Ridley announced that Ridley was stepping away from the game to deal with mental health issues.

On Monday, Ridley is once again eligible to be activated on the Falcons roster but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it looks like things are not changing and Calvin Ridley will not be returning to the Falcons anytime soon.

Calvin Ridley status with the Atlanta Falcons

According to Schefter, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith provided no update on whether the wide receiver will be back with the team as he continues to deal with his mental health issues.

Calvin Ridley stepped away from the NFL in October of 2021 announcing on Twitter he needed to deal with his mental wellbeing. Fans and members of the NFL praised the 26-year-old's decision to put his health above anything else.



