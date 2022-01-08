The Atlanta Falcons will face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, January 9 at 4:25 PM (ET) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in a game valid for Week 17 of this 2021/22 NFL regular season. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

In what is perhaps one of the most interesting duels of this Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL regular season, Atlanta Falcons will face New Orleans Saints. Find out everything there is to know about this game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it free. To watch it live in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Atlanta Falcons no longer have a chance of making the next postseason. With a balance of victories / losses of 7-9 they were not far behind, but even so it was not enough for them to get among the teams that will play the next playoffs. That is why from the local side this game will not have much relevance.

However, the situation is very different in the case of visitors who are actually playing an all-or-nothing match: with a win / loss balance of 8-8, they still have a chance to get among the teams that will play in the next postseason so this game will be probably the most important for the New Orleans Saints this regular season.

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Time: 4:25PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Storylines

This game will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive matches that Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL regular season will have. Although the Atlanta Falcons are already eliminated and in their case this game does not have a great relevance, it does have it for the New Orleans Saints who still have the possibility of reaching the postseason.

How to watch or live stream free Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

The match between Atlanta Falcons (playing their last game this season) and New Orleans Saints, still with chance of qualifying for the postseason, for the Week 17 of the 2021/2022 NFL season will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: Fox.

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: New Orleans Saints are the favorite (which is not strange since they still have the chance to go to the next postseason and they will be facing a team with no chances) with -190 odds, while the Atlanta Falcons have +160.

DraftKings Atlanta Falcons -190 New orleans Saints +160

*Odds vis DraftKings