Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show: Was the on-stage wedding real?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance quickly became the talk of the night, blending high‑energy reggaetón with bold cultural visuals. But one moment stood out even from the first beats, catching global attention as something unexpected unfolded on the field.

As the show reached its midpoint, cameras captured what looked like a wedding scene — a bride and groom in white framed by dancers and musicians. Viewers wondered if it was part of the choreography or something more than spectacle.

By the finale, the halftime show had audiences buzzing worldwide, with social media alight with questions about the mysterious wedding scene. The moment left many guessing, turning the performance into an unforgettable talking point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad Bunny’s halftime wedding: Fact or performance?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show featured a moment that left viewers stunned: the couple seen on stage was actually getting married. The ceremony was real, making the performance one of the most unusual in Super Bowl history.

Everything happened just after he performed a version of his song “Monaco”. Cameras cut to the couple and the ceremony immediately following that musical moment, seamlessly integrating the wedding into the show’s visual narrative.

Advertisement

According to reports, the couple had originally invited the singer to their wedding, and he returned the favor by having them get married during his performance, with Bad Bunny himself signing as a witness to the marriage.

Advertisement

see also Who’s performing at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show? All the star-studded rumors

So far, the names, professions, and personal details of the newlyweds have not been disclosed, with reports simply referring to them as “the couple who appeared on stage”.