Super Bowl history: Was Bad Bunny’s halftime show the most-watched ever?

The 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show became an unexpected cultural moment, with Bad Bunny commanding the spotlight at Levi’s Stadium. Early audience figures suggest his set drew more eyes than any in the event’s history.

What unfolded during those minutes on the field was both a musical showcase and a statement: a largely Spanish-language performance brimming with familiar faces and vibrant staging that left traditional halftime formulas behind.

Yet, the conversation around the show has extended well beyond ratings. NFL critics and fans alike have parsed its cultural meaning, from its artistic choices to its place in broader debates about identity and entertainment.

Did Bad Bunny’s halftime show break records?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime performance appears to have rewritten the books, drawing an unprecedented global audience that eclipsed previous benchmarks for the event’s musical interlude. Initial figures from broadcasters suggest the show attracted around 135.4 million viewers.

Although Nielsen has not yet released the official numbers, USA Today and Detroit Free Press reported that these are the projections platforms have for U.S. viewership, surpassing any other show to date and potentially setting a new record.

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The spectacle didn’t just edge past recent stars — it overtook longstanding standout moments from music history, including performances by Kendrick Lamar and even icons like Michael Jackson in earlier decades.

This surge reflects both the expanding global reach of the Super Bowl and the growing influence of Latin music on a worldwide stage. The Puerto Rican artist invited performers such as Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, making the presentation even more special.

A wedding (which, surprisingly, was real), celebrity appearances at La Casita, glimpses of American flags and his Grammy wins, references to his Puerto Rican heritage and childhood — without a doubt, the show had it all.

