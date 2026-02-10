Trending topics:
Mike Macdonald issues major statement on Cooper Kupp after winning Super Bowl LX with Seahawks

Cooper Kupp was one of the main pillars for Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks in winning Super Bowl LX.

By Matías Persuh

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks.
© Eakin Howard/Getty ImagesCooper Kupp #10 of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LX, thanks to a stellar performance by their defense. However, throughout the season, Mike Macdonald’s team also showcased key offensive standouts, including Cooper Kupp.

The receiver’s career so far has been stellar. He has lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice (once with the Rams and most recently this past weekend) and was also named MVP in his first Super Bowl. Because of this, Macdonald did not hesitate to state that Kupp has a Hall of Fame–worthy future.

Cooper is an absolute force multiplier, an absolute stud of a person, stud of a teammate,” Seahawks head coach said Sunday evening. This should cement him in the Hall of Fame, in my opinion. Super Bowl MVP, two-time champion, all-time great teammate.

“I think the other thing with Coop is the way he’s helped our program and how we do things from day to day is not talked about enough. He’s got a great perspective. I’d be an idiot not to listen to him. Sometimes we don’t do what he wants, but we definitely listen to him.”

Sam Darnold with Cooper Kupp

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with teammate Cooper Kupp.

The key to success, according to Kupp

Winning a Super Bowl is undoubtedly one of the most difficult goals for any NFL team. It not only requires talent, but also the human quality necessary to achieve great objectives.

“It’s unbelievable,” Kupp after Sunday’s game. “To be in this place, it’s hallowed ground. Only the teams that come together to fight through adversity — you’re going to see it, you’re going to find times when things don’t go your way. We had such a connected group.

Every single person to a man would say the special thing about this group is how connected we are. A belief in each other, a genuine love for each other to see the guy next to you succeed and that made all the difference in the world.”

Better Collective Logo