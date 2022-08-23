Baker Mayfield just left Cleveland and his former teammates are already thinking of what they will do when they face each other this year. Now, one of them has warned the quarterback ahead of their 2022 NFL season matchup.

As it was revealed that Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback for the Panthers, the 2022 NFL schedule had a big surprise prepared for him. In Week 1, Carolina will host the game against the Cleveland Browns in a match that will be very interesting as the 27-year old will face his former team for the first time.

Myles Garrett wants to 'hunt' Baker Mayfield in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

Myles Garrett is one of the most dominant defensive ends in the NFL. Now, he will have to face Baker Mayfield, his former teammate, but he revealed there's no resentment to him after he left Cleveland this year.

"He's my former teammate, but there's no rivalry there between me and him and there's no rivalry there between the Panthers and the Browns," Myles Garrett said of Baker Mayfield this last Tuesday. "Yes, he was here, but that doesn't mean I have an added sense of urgency to get to him. If I can get a couple of sacks along the way, I'd enjoy that, too."