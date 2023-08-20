Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield as Tom Brady’s possible replacement. However, now the former 1st overall pick has received concerning news about the starting quarterback role.

The Buccaneers suffered a huge loss at the end of the 2022 NFL season. Tom Brady decided to quit football and retire, ending a successful career in which he was able to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

During the offseason, the team’s front office decided to sign Baker Mayfield as Brady’s possible replacement. However, he has struggled to secure the starter role, and time is running out for him.

Todd Bowles gives update about the Buccaneers starting quarterback

At the end of the 2022 campaign, the Los Angeles Rams decided not to continue with Baker Mayfield. The former 1st overall pick hit the free agency, but the Buccaneers quickly rescued him from it.

In need of an experienced quarterback to replace Tom Brady, Tampa Bay signed Mayfield. While everyone expected him to be the starter, he has faced unexpected competition from Kyle Trask.

As the 2023 season approaches, there are many uncertainties surrounding this matter. Todd Bowles, the team’s head coach, remains unsure about the starting quarterback and is cautious not to rush into any decisions just yet.

“We don’t have a timetable on it,” Todd Bowles said Sunday when asked about naming a starting quarterback, via the official team website. “We’ll name it when we name it. We feel comfortable with where we’re at, so we’ll go from there.”

Several reports have indicated that Mayfield have struggled during training camps, giving Trask the opportunity to shine. It seems like the rest of the preseason will be key for Baker to secure the job for Week 1 of the regular season.