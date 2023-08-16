It seems like Baker Mayfield will be the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, his offense has suffered a significant loss, as a crucial player of the team will miss the entire campaign.

A new era is about to begin in Tampa Bay. After three years with Tom Brady leading their offense, the team had to find a new quarterback due to his retirement. Baker Mayfield was available in the free agency, and they didn’t hesitate to sign him for the upcoming season.

Mayfield will to play for his fourth NFL team after being part of the Browns, Panthers, and Rams. The former 1st overall pick hopes to achieve success with Tampa Bay and receive a contract extension at the end of the year.

Baker Mayfield loses wide receiver for the entire 2023 NFL season

In 2020, the Buccaneers made one of the best decisions in the history of the franchise by signing Tom Brady. The legendary quarterback secured them a Super Bowl victory, but as is the nature of all things, nothing can last forever.

At the end of the 2022 season, Brady decided to retire, paving the way for Baker Mayfield’s arrival. The former Oklahoma player is poised to be the starting quarterback this year, surrounded by a roster of highly talented players who could contribute to his success.

Unfortunately, his wide receiver’s group has suffered a big loss for the 2023 season. Russell Gage had to be carted off the field due to a knee injury, and ESPN has reported that he will miss the entire campaign.

Gage, 27, played his first season with Tampa Bay last year, catching 51 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He was slated to be the WR3 in Mayfield’s offense, positioned behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.