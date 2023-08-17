During this preseason, several joint practices have ended in fights, and the one between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not the exception. Unfortunately, an assistant coach of the AFC East team was hospitalized following the altercation.

The New York Jets are regarded as one of the best teams in the AFC. They added Aaron Rodgers during this offseason, but the club’s front office also signed other players to improve their roster even more.

Whereas the Buccaneers, a new era will start this year for the NFC South squad. Following Tom Brady’s retirement, they signed Baker Mayfield to take on the starting quarterback role—a tough challenge for the former 1st overall pick.

Jets assistant Tony Oden hospitalized after fight against the Buccaneers

The 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, which means that teams are already feeling the competitiviness. Now, the Jets and the Buccaneers had a joint practice, but it didn’t end very well.

At the end of a play, several players from both teams exchanged punches. Members of the staff tried to intervene and stop the altercation, but unfortunately, an assistant coach from the Jets suffered the consequences.

Tony Oden, senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach of the Jets, had to be carted off the field after the fight. HC Robert Saleh confirmed that he had to be hospitalized after catching a bit of “friendly fire” during the skirmish, but he’s expected to be fine.