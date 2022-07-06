The day has come. The Cleveland Browns are finally trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Unsurprisingly, social media went wild.

The wait is over. Nearly four months after the Deshaun Watson trade, Baker Mayfield will part ways with the Cleveland Browns to join the Carolina Panthers for the 2022 NFL season, according to reports.

"A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen," NFL Insider Ian Rapoport wrote on Twitter.

Mayfield's days in Cleveland seemed to be numbered months ago, but the $18.9 million salary he's due this season has been a stumbling block for his departure. But with the Browns apparently taking part of his contract, the quarterback is finally moving on.

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers: Best memes and reactions

Watson could still be suspended by the NFL, but Mayfield's time at the helm of the Browns looked over regardless. After months of wait, we can finally put this saga to rest. Baker will take the reins of Carolina, and fans have reacted on social media.