The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new player leading their offense this year. Now, the competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask has come to an end, as the team has named his starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season.

Tom Brady’s retirement brought a huge problem for the Buccaneers. The team had to search for a new quarterback, and they found Baker Mayfield available in the free agency to offer him a spot in the league.

However, Mayfield encountered unexpected competition upon his arrival in Tampa Bay. Kyle Trask, who served as Brady’s backup last year, delivered a remarkable performance during this year’s training camps, raising doubts among the club’s staff.

Who will be the Buccaneers starting quarterback in the 2023 NFL season?

After an exhaustive competition, the Buccaneers have selected Baker Mayfield to be their starting quarterback this year. The former 1st overall pick convinced HC Todd Bowles to give him an opportunity, and he must take advantage of it to keep it until the end of the campaign.

What are Baker Mayfield’s NFL stats?

Before signing with the Bucs, Mayfield played for three teams: Browns, Panthers, and Rams. He has an all-time record of 31-38, with 1,386 passes completed out of 2,259 attempts, 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions.