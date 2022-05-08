The Ravens will be a big favorite again for the upcoming season, they have a good roster to win and reach the playoffs, but if Jackson gets injured things could go wrong for the team. Check here their opponents for this year.

The Baltimore Ravens did a good job leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, they drafted top notch players that will help the team offense and defense lines in the upcoming seasons. But the 2021 season was considered a bust for the Ravens after finishing with a losing record of 8-9 overall.

John Harbaugh wants to win another Super Bowl but the Ravens is ugly with severe offensive line issues that prevents the team from being able to play at their highest level during the season. 2021 was the end of a playoff-appearance streak since 2017.

Another problem that the Ravens suffered during the 2021 season was the tackles, they continue to have issues in that part of the defense. In short, the Ravens need to figure out how to fix those holes during the preseason.

Ravens opponents for the upcoming 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL schedule is not ready yet, but all the teams in the league already know who their opponents will be during the upcoming season. The Ravens have a relatively easy schedule for 2022, although the weeks are not defined, the teams against which the Ravens will play are of low and medium difficulty with some exceptions.

Among the Ravens' opponents during the season are Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. Those two games will be somewhat hard for the Ravens' defensive line.