More games in the 2022 NFL season for international fans, two continents, three countries with a big offer of regular season games. This time the teams will use the international games as home games due to a new change in the schedule by the NFL.

The 2022 NFL International Games were announced on the last day of February and the game offering is one of the largest since 2019. The majority of the games will be played in Europe, while a single game will be played in Mexico. Tickets will be available as soon as the NFL teams schedules for the 2022-2023 season are available. You can watch the NFL international games in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

In 2020, no international games were played due to the coronavirus, it was the only time that the NFL international games were suspended since they began in 2007. But a year before, in 2019, five games were played, being the second time with five games in the history of the NFL international games.

The Jacksonville Jaguars play in England again, in 2021 they won against the Miami Dolphins during Tua Tagovailoa's return from an injury that kept the Dolphins' quarterback out of action for a few weeks.

NFL International Games 2022: Schedule and teams

Five games, two in Europe and one in Mexico, the games in Europe in 2021 had an attendance of 121,373 fans while the last time an NFL game was played in Mexico at the Azteca Stadium a total of 76,252 were sold.

NFL International Games 2022 Schedule: England, Germany and Mexico Date Home score Visitor Stadium Country TBA Jacksonville TBA Wembley England TBA New Orleans Saints TBA Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium TBA Green Bay Packers TBA TBA Arizona Cardinals TBA Estadio Azteca Mexico TBA Tampa Bay Buccaners TBA Allianz Arena Germany

What is the team with the most games played in the NFL international games?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a streak of eight consecutive games since 2013, on that occasion they lost to the San Francisco 49ers by 10-42. The Jaguars record playing overseas is good, four wins and four losses, the most recent victory was in 2021 against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by 23-20.

Who were the first NFL teams to play an international game?

The first game was on October 28, 2007, the New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 at Wembley Stadium. From 2007 to 2015 all the games were played in that stadium, then in 2016 two other stadiums were added such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Twickenham Stadium, and Estadio Azteca.

