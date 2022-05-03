The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted eight players during the 2022 NFL Draft, most of the players will be part of the franchise's defensive line. The Bucs' goal is to keep their defense as strong as ever to make the playoffs again this year.
The most expensive player was Logan Hall, DE, with a $3,955,603 signing bonus from Houston. He is a perfect addition to the defense, Hall will play with other Ends like William Gholston, Pat O'Connor and Benning Potoa'e.
Tom Brady needs all possible protection since at his age an injury could be the end of the season for him, plus the 2022 NFL Draft was full of the best defensive players in the schools like never before.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted players in 2022
Two defensive ends, two tight ends and a corner back as defensive line players, the team spent a total of $5,324,838. As for the offensive line, the Buccaneers drafted only three players, a running back, a punter and an offensive tackle for a total of $3,223,835.
|Round
|Pick
|Player Name
|Position
|School
|Signing Bonus
|2
|33
|Logan Hall
|DE
|Houston
|$3,955,603
|2
|57
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Central Michigan
|$1,673,807
|3
|91
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|$905,709
|4
|106
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|$833,944
|4
|133
|Jake Camarda
|P
|Georgia
|$680,319
|5
|157
|Zyon McCollum
|CB
|Sam Houston State
|$321,733
|6
|218
|Ko Kieft
|TE
|Minnesota
|$132,014
|7
|248
|Andre Anthony
|DE
|LSU
|$81,544
The cheapest player for the Bucs was Andre Anthony, DE, with a $81,544 signing bonus, but his low price doesn't mean he's a bad player, on the contrary, Anthoy is considered a perfect linebacker.