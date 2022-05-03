The franchise's picks were focused on their defensive line to protect Tom Brady during the upcoming season. The Bucs defense was one of the best last season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted eight players during the 2022 NFL Draft, most of the players will be part of the franchise's defensive line. The Bucs' goal is to keep their defense as strong as ever to make the playoffs again this year.

The most expensive player was Logan Hall, DE, with a $3,955,603 signing bonus from Houston. He is a perfect addition to the defense, Hall will play with other Ends like William Gholston, Pat O'Connor and Benning Potoa'e.

Tom Brady needs all possible protection since at his age an injury could be the end of the season for him, plus the 2022 NFL Draft was full of the best defensive players in the schools like never before.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted players in 2022

Two defensive ends, two tight ends and a corner back as defensive line players, the team spent a total of $5,324,838. As for the offensive line, the Buccaneers drafted only three players, a running back, a punter and an offensive tackle for a total of $3,223,835.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 Draft Picks Round Pick Player Name Position School Signing Bonus 2 33 Logan Hall DE Houston $3,955,603 2 57 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan $1,673,807 3 91 Rachaad White RB Arizona State $905,709 4 106 Cade Otton TE Washington $833,944 4 133 Jake Camarda P Georgia $680,319 5 157 Zyon McCollum CB Sam Houston State $321,733 6 218 Ko Kieft TE Minnesota $132,014 7 248 Andre Anthony DE LSU $81,544

The cheapest player for the Bucs was Andre Anthony, DE, with a $81,544 signing bonus, but his low price doesn't mean he's a bad player, on the contrary, Anthoy is considered a perfect linebacker.