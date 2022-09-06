Lamar Jackson is nowadays one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and the player knows his value. Now, he could sit in Week 1 of the 2022 season and the Baltimore Ravens still doesn't know hat's going to happen next.

John Harbaugh is confident about Lamar Jackson's situation, but doesn't guarantee nothing

Lamar Jackson is trying to get a better contract for the 2022 NFL season through a soft deadline. The quarterback said that he wanted a contract extension before Week 1 or he might not gear up for the game against the New York Jets.

"Lamar has said he's focused on the season, he's under contract and he's going to have the best season he can have", said coach John Harbaugh after Monday's practice. "He's hopeful to get a new contract and we're hopeful to get him a new contract. All the rest of it is business. There is nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable."

Right now, Jackson is playing under his rookie contract with one year left (2022). He is going to be paid $23.02 million, but he wants an extension to be more time with the Ravens before he becomes a free agent.