Bears confirm rookie will miss entire 2025 NFL season due to personal reason

The Chicago Bears have geared up for a new NFL season with a clear objective: to be one of the contenders in the NFC North. Unfortunately for Ben Johnson, one of the rookies selected in the most recent draft will not be available to the team due to personal reasons.

Zah Frazier, a fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall) out of UTSA, was one of the Bears’ key bets for this upcoming season. However, the cornerback will not see action alongside his teammates.

During a recent press conference, general manager Ryan Poles explained the reasons behind Frazier’s absence, citing personal matters. However, the team remains optimistic that he could be available for next season.

“He had a situation that presented itself, in a category that I would say personal, as we come into it, try to help him out, revealed itself as something that happened before he got here,” Poles said to the press.

Zah Frazier #DB09 of UTSA.

“(He’ll be) preparing for next season to get ready to play,” the Bears general manager also added. Frazier made a strong impression as a defensive back during his college career with the Roadrunners, finishing his final season in San Antonio with 24 total tackles. He also recorded six interceptions and nine pass breakups — both marking personal bests.

Johnson’s alternatives

With the news that rookie defensive back Zah Frazier will be sidelined for the season, the Chicago Bears are actively evaluating their options to fill the void in the secondary. The team’s coaching staff, led by head coach Ben Johnson, is now looking to its depth chart and the free agent market for a solution.

The most immediate internal candidate for the starting role includes veteran players like Jaylon Jones, who has proven his reliability. Additionally, the front office could look to sign a proven free agent to provide immediate experience and stability to the cornerback room.

This situation presents a significant challenge for the Bears’ defense, which now needs to find a way to maintain its pass coverage strength without one of its promising new additions.

The first challenges for the Bears

With the main goal of starting the upcoming NFL season on the right foot, the Bears will have to navigate a series of tough matchups ahead.

vs Minnesota Vikings, September 8

@ Detroit Lions, September 14

vs Dallas Cowboys, September 21

@ Las Vegas Raiders, September 28

Bye Week