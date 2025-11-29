Caleb Williams sends huge warning to the NFL after Bears 9-3 start to the season with Ben Johnson as HC

The Chicago Bears are one of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season. After a 9-3 start, the team just keeps causing upset after upset. After arguably their biggest win of the season and another Ben Johnson coaching clinic, quarterback Caleb Williams says the team is not even close to their ceiling.

In fact, after beating the Eagles in Black Friday, Williams said, “we can do something special. Something special for Chicago. … That’s why I get up every day. We haven’t hit our pinnacle yet in the sense of a team and execution on offense and we’re still winning these games, so that’s really important. That’s why I’m extremely excited.“

The Bears have won six one-score games but by beating the Eagles handily by two possessions, Chicago beat the “fraud” allegations. Now, everyone is on notice and according to Williams, the best is yet to come.

Ben Johnson is installing a great culture

When Ben Johnson was hired, there were two schools of thought. One, Ben Johnson was going to live up to his ‘offensive genius‘ status. The other is that he was going to get fraud-checked. However, even the most positive Bears fans should be in awe because Ben Johnson not only has reestructured the offense, but the whole team. The Bears were used to lose games. Now, they are getting used to win them.

The Bears are in firm control of the NFC North and Caleb Williams is leading the NFL in game-winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks. The quarterback is objectively the most clutch player this season.

Ben Johnson’s Bears could break a bad streak

The Bears haven’t won the NFC North since 2018, and if they don’t slip, they could easily end that streak. The Bears are close to make modern history for them under Ben Johnson’s debut NFL season.

These are the remaining games on the Bears’ schedule: