Caleb Williams could still break Bears’ franchise record on first year under Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears are navigating the waters of Ben Johnson‘s first year as head coach of the team. His offensive scheme is very tough to learn, it takes time. Still, quarterback Caleb Williams has been leading the team to wins and also has a franchise record in the horizon.

No Bears QB has ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a single season. They are the only team to never had a signal-caller overcome that threshold. As of right now, Williams is averaging 239.5 yards per game, which puts him on pace to get 4,071 yards, barely beating the mark.

Williams still has room to improve, as he is completing just 61.5% of his passes. If he can improve on that, along the fact that he will keep adapting to Johnson’s playbook, there is hope that he will end the team’s infamous streak.

Who holds the Bears’ record for most passing yards in a season?

To get to the 4,000 yards, Williams has to break the actual team record for more passing yards in a single season. That mark is held by Erik Kramer, who in 1995 threw for 3,838 yards. Jay Cutler got close to breaking that record in 2014, where he racked up 3,812 yards.

Quarterback Erik Kramer #12 of the Chicago Bears

Last season, Williams ended with 3,541 yards. Hence, you can see his progress and development. If he can just keep doing what he has done already this season, his name could be synonym with Bears’ history.

The Bears need that record to reassure Williams

Coming out of college, Williams was one of the most hyped up prospects of all time. After his rookie season, doubts over his capabilities to guide the team appeared. If Williams manages to get 4,000 yards, it’s almost reassuring that he is the man for the job. It gives the Bears a reason to believe.

More importantly, it will also reassure that bringing Ben Johnson as the head coach was the right decision too. The whole point of bringing him was to give the Bears a good offense, and that goes hand-in-hand with developing Williams.