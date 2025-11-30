Caleb Williams reveals key strategy ahead of Bears’ upcoming games in the 2025 NFL season

The season didn’t start off well for the Chicago Bears, as they dropped their first two games. Even so, Caleb Williams has managed to lead his teammates to a current 9–3 record, and after their win over the Eagles, they’re dreaming of taking full control of the NFC North.

But where does the key to this Windy City success truly lie? According to the quarterback himself, staying focused on their own game and making a strong statement week after week is what has carried them this far — and what they plan to keep doing through the rest of the season.

“Every single game that we play is to make a statement. And that’s, just another game for us. Focus on being 1-0 each week,” Williams said via nbcsports.com. “We keep doing that, we keep focusing on what’s inside, the noise inside the building — the statements and all of that, that’s more of the outside noise.

“The stuff for y’all to talk about, the analysts and whoever to talk about. We’ll keep focusing on ourselves.” It’s clear that if they keep playing at this level, the Bears will become the kind of team few opponents will want to face in the postseason.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears.

Caleb Williams’ stellar season

Caleb Williams has swiftly silenced any doubters, transforming the Chicago Bears into a must-watch team. After their crucial win against the Eagles, the quarterback’s stellar season statistics speak volumes. Williams boasts a 58.1% completion rate for 2,722 passing yards and 17 touchdowns through this season.

His ability to deliver in critical moments, highlighted by the game-winning heroics against Philadelphia, demonstrates rare poise. Williams isn’t just a promising QB; he is the immediate difference-maker who has placed the Bears firmly in the playoff conversation.

What’s next for the Bears?

The Chicago Bears now face their sternest test with a grueling three-game stretch that will define their playoff aspirations. The road begins with a crucial trip to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, a historic and high-stakes division rivalry.

Following this, they host a physical Browns defense before the rematch with the Packers at home. This gauntlet of games will challenge their young core, but if Williams and the Bears can navigate these tough opponents, their status as a legitimate post-season threat will be undeniable.

