If the Chicago Bears lose to the Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, Ben Johnson’s team will drop to an 8-4 record and, thanks to their win over the Lions, the Green Bay Packers will take the lead in the NFC North at 8-3-1.

Moreover, a Week 13 loss would drop the Bears all the way to the 7th spot in the NFC, putting their playoff situation at risk, as they would go from controlling their division to fighting for a wild-card berth.

In that scenario, the Bears would have the same record as the 49ers (8-4) and would be closely chased by other teams such as the Detroit Lions (7-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Bears win the NFC North?

Yes. The Bears control their own destiny to win the NFC North because, before the game against the Eagles on Black Friday, they sit in first place in the division with an 8-3 record. If they win all their remaining games, they will be division champions regardless of what happens with other teams.

What’s the Bears remaining schedule?

The remaining schedule for the Chicago Bears is very difficult because after the Eagles they will face Green Bay, Cleveland, a rematch with the Packers, the 49ers, and the Detroit Lions. Without a doubt, the two games against Jordan Love’s team will determine the direction of the NFC North.

Advertisement