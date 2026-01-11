Bears lose two key Caleb Williams teammates for rest of 2026 season after Packers win

The Chicago Bears defeated the Green Bay Packers in the 2026 NFL playoffs—but at what cost? Following the Wild Card win, the team announced that not one, but two key teammates of Caleb Williams will be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The Bears have advanced to the Divisional Round, but they will do so without two crucial contributors. During the matchup against Green Bay, left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the playoffs.

The defense was also hit hard. After the game, it was revealed that linebacker T.J. Edwards suffered a fractured fibula, officially ending his participation in the 2026 NFL season.

Two major losses, but the Bears remain deep

Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed both injuries after the game. Edwards exited in the second quarter, while Trapilo went down with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite losing two of their most important players, the Bears still pulled off an epic comeback, erasing an 18-point deficit to eliminate the Packers. The win highlighted the roster’s depth and the impact Johnson has made in his first season as head coach.

Trapilo became the starting left tackle in Week 11 after replacing Theo Benedet. Now, Benedet is expected to reclaim the role and hold it through the remainder of the 2026 playoffs. In Edwards’ absence, D’Marco Jackson stepped in as his replacement during Saturday’s game.

Rams or Eagles for the Divisional Round game

As the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Bears now have only two possible opponents in the Divisional Round: the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Chicago.

The Bears still have a path to hosting the NFC Championship Game. If the Seattle Seahawks are eliminated in the Divisional Round and Chicago advances, the NFC North champions would become the top remaining seed and host the conference title game.