Shedeur Sanders’ job as Browns backup QB could be challenged as Dillon Gabriel gets chance to shine

The Cleveland Browns will play their final game of the 2026 NFL preseason, with Dillon Gabriel starting while Shedeur Sanders will sit out.

Deshaun Watson was named the Cleveland Browns’ QB1, sparking countless reactions among fans. Now, with Shedeur Sanders as the primary backup in the Dawg Pound, it will be up to Dillon Gabriel to give his best effort in the final preseason game and convince Todd Monken that he deserves something more.

The coach revealed that Gabriel will start against the New England Patriots: “I’m excited for Dillon and seeing Taylen. We went through the first couple of games, the way we went about it, Taylen did a great job over the course of time with limited reps and going against the Bills, really executing our offense at a high level. So, I’m excited to get him out there and see him play.”

It’s time for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback to prove that his left arm is up to the task. While his chances of taking over for Sanders are slim, any setback throughout the season could influence the coaching staff’s decisions.

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Green’s situation is somewhat easier to assess. His rookie season will be about gaining experience, surrounding himself with more seasoned NFL players, and potentially seeing some snaps at some point during the season if the situation calls for it.

Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter.

The Browns’ final test

The 2026 NFL preseason has so far brought two tough losses for the Browns, who are undergoing a constant rebuilding process. Their preseason opener ended in a 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears, followed by the same outcome one week later, this time against the Buffalo Bills in a 31-7 defeat.

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Huntington Bank Stadium will be the stage for Todd Monken’s team’s final test, as it hosts the New England Patriots. There, the head coach and his staff will draw their final conclusions ahead of the start of the upcoming season.

Green earned his coach’s recognition

Taylen Green was selected with the 182nd overall pick in the sixth round of the latest draft out of the Arkansas Razorbacks. While his chances of seeing the field this season are low, Todd Monken made it clear that they are very happy to have acquired his services.

“First of all, he’s so damn smart,” the HC said. “That dude is smart as heck to go out there and function, we hardly give him any reps. I love that dude. It’s just hard. We have four guys. It’s hard to give them all reps. We’ve got him on the perimeter one time, which is what you’ve got to do down there in the red zone, but all he does is work, always has a smile on his face. I’m happy we got him. But it’s hard to fit him in with the reps and rep count we have.”

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Taylen Green #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after a rookie minicamp.

Cleveland’s debut

The Cleveland Browns will open the upcoming season on the road. Their debut will take place at EverBank Stadium on September 13, when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.