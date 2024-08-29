Ja'Marr Chase, star wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals, may decide not play in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

With the 2024 NFL season just around the corner, the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to kick things off. Unfortunately, the AFC North team might start the season without a key player: Ja’Marr Chase.

The Bengals head into the new campaign with a star-studded roster. Their offense stands out as the strongest unit, featuring big names like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, among others.

Joe Burrow has developed an exceptional partnership with Chase since their college days at LSU. However, the quarterback might have to begin the upcoming season without his top wide receiver.

Report: Ja’Marr Chase may not gear up for the start of the 2024 NFL season

The strong relationship that Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase built in college is paying off in the NFL. The quarterback-wideout tandem worked nearly perfectly at LSU, and the same is true with the Bengals.

see also NFL News: Bengals HC Zac Taylor and his decision on Ja"Marr Chase"s availability for Week 1

No one can doubt Ja’Marr Chase’s talent. He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has earned three Pro Bowl selections so far, averaging 1,230 receiving yards per season.

Chase knows his value, which is why he’s not entirely comfortable with the treatment he’s receiving. The wideout wants a contract extension, but the club seems to be holding off on giving it to him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, head coach Zac Taylor informed the media that Ja’Marr Chase would be returning to practice. While the wideout did appear on the field on Wednesday, it wasn’t in the way the Bengals expected.

Chase of the Bengals during the game vs the Bills in 2023

Advertisement

Ja’Marr Chase was spotted at Wednesday’s practice, but without a uniform. He arrived in street clothes, with no intention of training with his teammates as they prepare for their Week 1 game against the Patriots.

Advertisement

Will Ja’Marr Chase sign a new contract this offseason?

As of today, it remains uncertain what Ja’Marr Chase will do. The wideout is seeking a lucrative contract extension, but he still has one year left on his rookie deal, plus the 5th-year option.

Advertisement

see also NFL Rumors: Bengals may already know how much it will cost to keep Ja"Marr Chase with Joe Burrow

The Bengals find themselves in a tough spot. Extending Ja’Marr Chase’s contract this year could be more cost-effective than waiting until next offseason, as a remarkable 2024 season could drive his salary expectations even higher.

SurveyShould the Bengals give Ja\'Marr Chase a contract extension this year? Should the Bengals give Ja\'Marr Chase a contract extension this year? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement