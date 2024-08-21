Trending topics:
Bengals News: Chad Ochocinco offers huge update on Ja'Marr Chase contract

Amid the potential contract extension for Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco has shared a huge update on the situation.

Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesJa'Marr Chase, wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing a significant challenge. The AFC North club needs to address Ja’Marr Chase’s contract situation, and now, team legend Chad Ochocinco has provided a major update on the matter.

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and the AFC North is packed with teams boasting impressive rosters. Among them, the Cincinnati Bengals have one of the most formidable offenses in the league.

Joe Burrow is the undeniable star of the team, but his success heavily depends on Ja’Marr Chase’s contributions. The wide receiver is currently seeking a contract extension, and the club must address this issue as soon as possible.

Chad Ochocinco gives massive update aboput the new contract of Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase is undoubtedly the best weapon Joe Burrow has at his disposal. They developed chemistry at LSU and then brought their dynamic partnership to the NFL, forming a remarkable quarterback-wide receiver duo for the Bengals.

The wide receiver is currently in the fourth year of his contract. While the Bengals don’t technically need to offer him an extension yet, Chase is pushing to secure one before his fifth-year option kicks in.

Reports indicate that the Bengals are working on a contract offer for Ja’Marr Chase. However, Chad Ochocinco believes that the deal will come together sooner than expected.

Ja’Marr’s deal will get done probably some time this week. Definitely before the season starts, absolutely,” Ochocinco said. He refused to give details on how he knows that Chase will get his new contract soon.

Chad Johnson with the Cincinnati Bengals

Chad Johnson with the Cincinnati Bengals

According to Spotrac, Ja’Marr Chase could sign a 3-year, $90 million contract extension. This would pay him over $30 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Will Ja’Marr Chase play the 2024 NFL season?

Many fans are wondering if Ja’Marr Chase will play in the 2024 NFL season amid his contract extension request. The wide receiver wants to feel valued, as he has been an exceptional weapon for Joe Burrow.

However, there should be no issue with seeing Ja’Marr Chase on the field, even if he doesn’t receive an extension this offseason. He still has one year left on his rookie contract, plus the fifth-year option, so the Bengals might wait until next offseason to extend his contract.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga

