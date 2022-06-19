There are a lot of ways to say who is the best WR in history, but the most accurate are always the player stats during his career. Check here who is the best receiver.

This ranking of the best Wide Receivers in NFL history is made through the analysis of 9,000+ individual seasons from 1932 to 2021-2022. One man is behind the study, he's a guy who usually posts content on Reddit.

Jerry Rice is hands down number one, in this ranking or any other ever made. Rice's career is one of the most memorable for a wide receiver, 20 years playing, three Super Bowl rings, among many other awards.

Other well-known names appear in the rankings, one of them recently retired from the NFL, Larry Fitzgerald, and two others during the 21st century, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, among others.

Best NFL wide receivers of all time according to a math study

The study can be considered fair since after analyzing the nine thousand individual seasons, the rankings were made by a mathematical formula and not with the opinion of some ‘football analyst’. All the material is available on Reddit in the post made by u/gyman122. He posts a lot about football throughout the year.

The first two rankings are the only ones that we are going to show in this article, one shows the 10 best wide receivers of all time and the other ranking shows every franchise's best wide receiver, the formula is based on what is known as Z-score.

The Best WRs by Career Best Score Rank Name Games Played Career Best Total Career Best Average 1 Jerry Rice 303 34.0231 1.7012 2 Don Hutson 116 31.9025 2.9002 3 Randy Moss 218 22.1162 1.5797 4 Terrell Owens 219 22.0715 1.4714 5 Steve Largent 200 19.9638 1.4260 6 Larry Fitzgerald 263 19.7273 1.1604 7 Marvin Harrison 190 19.0581 1.4660 8 Cris Carter 225 16.8047 1.1203 9 Harold Jackson 205 16.7051 1.1932 10 James Lofton 233 16.1319 1.0082

Every Franchise’s Best Wide Receiver Team Player Total Rank Avg Rank Best Total Best Avg NFC North GNB Don Hutson 1 1 31.9025 2.9002 MIN Cris Carter 6 71 16.0113 1.3343 DET Calvin Johnson 7 19 15.5284 1.7254 CHI Harlon Hill 129 303 6.0869 .7609 NFC East PHI Harold Carmichael 9 85 15.0769 1.2564 WAS Charley Taylor 18 94 13.4983 1.2271 DAL Michael Irvin 32 181 11.7531 .9794 NYG Odell Beckham 105 56 7.0662 1.4132 NFC South ATL Julio Jones 11 44 14.6506 1.4651 CAR Steve Smith 30 175 11.9030 .9919 TAM Mike Evans 21 24 13.2925 1.6616 NOR Marques Colston 51 150 10.4159 1.0416 NFC West SFO Jerry Rice 2 10 31.0539 1.9409 SEA Steve Largent 3 51 19.9638 1.4260 ARI Larry Fitzgerald 4 104 19.7273 1.1604 STL Torry Holt 10 41 14.7823 1.4782 AFC North PIT Antonio Brown 13 30 13.9727 1.5525 CIN Chad Johnson 37 113 11.4235 1.1423 BAL Derrick Mason 168 263 4.9329 .8222 CLE Mac Speedie 100 48 7.1535 1.4307 AFC East BUF Andre Reed 20 230 13.3582 .8905 NWE Stanley Morgan 24 187 12.6631 .9741 MIA Mark Clayton 25 60 12.5983 1.3998 NYJ Don Maynard 29 95 12.2406 1.2241 AFC South IND Marvin Harrison 5 43 19.0581 1.4660 HOU Andre Johnson 22 123 13.2644 1.1054 JAX Jimmy Smith 26 83 12.5949 1.2595 TEN Ken Burrough 55 216 10.0098 .9100 AFC West LAC Lance Alworth 8 22 15.2215 1.6913 OAK Fred Biletnikoff 17 191 13.5101 .9650 KAN Otis Taylor 40 120 11.1624 1.1162 DEN Rod Smith 47 226 10.7855 .8988

