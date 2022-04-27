The Jets say goodbye to a player who has been with the team for a decade and who in his best seasons was a player who gave everything to the franchise. Check here Powell's stats.

Retirement time has come for Bilal Powell, a player who was faithful to the New York Jets from the first day of his pro career until today. Bilal's career was full of ups and downs during the nearly ten years he played for the Jets.

Bilal Powell began his college football career playing for Louisville from 2007 to 2010, his best season in school was in 2010 with 1,405 yards, 6.1 per attempt and 11 touchdowns. The Jets drafted Powell in 2011 with a first contract of $3,226,500.

After almost a decade with the Jets he had his best season in New York in 2017 with 15 games, 10 starts, 772 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per attempt and 5 touchdowns. In his entire career as a Jet, he scored only 15 touchdowns as a running back and another five as a receiver.

What were Bilal Powell's stats in the NFL?

Although Powell did not win a Super Bowl, he gave all his talent to the franchise during all his seasons with the team. 109 games, 38 as a starter, 3,675 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per attempt on average and another 1,600 yards as a receiver.



Year Games Rushing Receiving Fumbles GP GS Att Yds Avg Y/G Lng TD Rec Yds Lng TD Fum Lost 2011 2 0 13 21 1.6 10.5 6 0 1 7 7 0 1 0 2012 14 2 110 437 4.0 31.2 18 4 17 140 16 0 0 0 2013 16 11 176 697 4.0 43.6 39 1 36 272 36 0 1 0 2014 15 1 33 141 4.3 9.4 15 1 11 92 20 0 0 0 2015 11 2 70 313 4.5 28.5 24 1 47 388 25 2 2 0 2016 16 4 131 722 5.5 45.1 35 3 58 388 22 2 1 1 2017 15 10 178 772 4.3 51.5 75 5 23 170 31 0 1 1 2018 7 7 80 343 4.3 49.0 38 0 11 110 28 1 2 1 2019 13 1 59 229 3.9 17.6 17 0 7 33 9 0 0 0 Career 109 38 850 3,675 4.3 33.7 75 15 211 1,600 36 5 8 3

What is Bilal Powell's net worth?

Powell's future is relatively secure after playing 9 seasons with the Jets, as Bilal's net worth is estimated at $5 million. From his first contract with the franchise he was valued as a player and the team gave him good contracts.

What were Bilal Powell's career earning?

$3,890,500 in signing bonuses alone since 2011, plus in 2015 he was paid an incentive of $38,829. His last contract with the New York Jets was in 2019 for $930,000 with a $90,000 signing bonus, at the end of his career Bilal Powell's earnings were $17,535,329.

