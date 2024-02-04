Bill Belichick mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons and six Super Bowls won. Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the legendary head coach never found the answer at the quarterback position.

First, Belichick thought Jimmy Garoppolo was a younger natural heir of Brady. That didn’t work out. Then, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe were absolute disappointments. Those calls didn’t go unnoticed for owner Robert Kraft.

As a consequence, Bill Belichick is out of the Patriots and, in a shocking turn of events, he won’t be a head coach in the NFL for the 2024 season. However, even in this difficult moment, he published a heartfelt letter in the The Boston Globe to thank fans for their support during more than two decades.

“To Patriots fans everywhere: Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power. The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.”

Bill Belichick sends a heartfelt message to Patriots’ fans

Though Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, the downfall began when he took over general manager duties for the Patriots. Of course, letting go Tom Brady was the beginning of the end. Now, after a tremendous relationship, the letter represents an emotional closure with fans.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet and from your stadium seats.”

Belichick also thanked Patriots’ fans from all over the world. “You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources and energy to our team. We appreciated it!”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

The Washington Commanders were the only team without a head coach in the NFL, but that spot has been filled with Dan Quinn. Another option vanished when the Seattle Seahawks confirmed the arrival of Mike Macdonald, who was sensational as defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

These were the franchises which announced new head coaches: Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans), Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks), Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders) and Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers).

Furthermore, three teams confirmed major decisions about their current situation. Mike McCarthy will stay with the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers will extend Mike Tomlin’s contract and Antonio Pierce is no longer interim as he’ll take over the Raiders’ job permanently.

So, even with no place for Belichick in the NFL for the 2024 season, the head coach joked with Patriots’ fans about their incredible moments together building a dynasty.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory. You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences or maybe you just tolerated them. I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments. THANK YOU ALL with respect and admiration.”