The New England Patriots were the team to beat in the National Football League for two decades straight, and most of that had to do with Tom Brady’s greatness on the field.

Of course, Brady needed Bill Belichick’s coaching, mentorship, and defense to find the success he found, but there’s simply no way they would’ve won that much without their quarterback.

So, now that the team is getting ready to honor the seven-time Super Bowl champion ahead of their season opener, coach Belichick shared his favorite memories with the quarterback.

Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady Ahead Of Tribute

“Well, there are six of them that come to mind,” Belichick told MassLive, referring to the six rings they won together. “Can’t say enough about Tom — what he’s meant to this organization, what he’s meant to me personally.”

“He just epitomized everything you would want in a player — his work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field,” Belichick added. “His critical playmaking ability, instinctiveness and anticipation and decision-making at the most critical times in the biggest games in the team’s history not to mention the seasons.”

It’s kind of sad to see that these two legends weren’t able to stay together and coexist until the very end, but props to coach Belichick for giving Brady his flowers after all he did for the organization.