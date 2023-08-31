NFL fans are constantly debating who the true GOAT is: Joe Montana or Tom Brady. Now, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has sent a strong message to the ex-Patriots player on this matter, shocking everyone with his statement.

During his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Montana completely dominated the league. The former quarterback won all the four Super Bowls he played, being the MVP in three of them.

On the other hand, there’s Tom Brady, a true legend of the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has seven Super Bowl rings on his fingers: six with the former and one more with the NFC South squad.

Joe Montana makes controversial statement about the GOAT debate

NFL fans are always divided into two teams: Joe Montana or Tom Brady. For some of them, the perfection of the first one in Super Bowls makes him the GOAT, while others think that TB12 and his seven Vince Lombardi trophies have no rival.

Well, Montana thinks there’s a third option: Dan Marino. According to the former 49ers player, the ex-Dolphins quarterback would have crushed it if he was playing in today’s era of football.

“Put Marino into today’s game where he gets free release … and his receivers, holy cow, weren’t very big,” Montana said in an interview for Men’s Health. “Now these guys are 6’4, 6’5. I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game. People don’t talk enough about him or realize the numbers that he put up during the times that he put them up.”