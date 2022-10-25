Despite the idea of Mac Jones as New England's starter, Bill Belichick made an early QB rotation during Week 7 MNF. He revealed it was all planned, but Patriots players have said the opposite.

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season ended with a not so good game for New England. Even though Mac Jones started the match, Bill Belichick decided to sit him and give Bailey Zappe some time. The head coach said it was planned, but now Patriots players have said the opposite.

It is clear that Belichick misses Tom Brady a lot (and backwards). After the 45-year-old quarterback left Boston, Patriots head coach tried to find the best subsitute for the job, but it seems like the task is more difficult than he thought.

Even though Belichick trusted Mac Jones to be the starter, in Week 7 against the Bears he took a controversial decision. The head coach decided to sit the 24-year-old after just six attempts. He revealed it was all planned, but his players say they were not aware of the situation.

Belichick planned the early QB rotation vs. Bears, but his players think otherwise

Probably the most difficult decision for Bill Belichick was to decide who would be Tom Brady's successor in New England. After a couple of years fighting with this situation, it seemed like Mac Jones was the chosen one, but now it is uncertain if he will continue as starter.

Before their Week 7 match against the Chicago Bears, Bill Belichick reportedly had some doubts about who was going to start against the NFC team. Finally, Mac Jones was selected to begin the game, but after just six attempts, Bailey Zappe took control of the offense in a very surprising move.

Of course everybody was shocked about this situation. "I talked to the quarterbacks. I talked to the leaders of the team," Bill Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. "There was no lack of communication."

But the players say the opposite.

"I would say it's a shock, but we don't really have time to focus on it too much," wide receiver No.1 Jakobi Meyers said openly. "The bullets are already flying by the time we realized it. You have to go out there and keep making plays."

But Meyers was not the only one who was surprised about that move. "No. We weren't aware," running back Rhamondre Stevenson told MassLive.

This situation has shocked the fans as it is a message of clear misunderstanding in the team. Who is telling the truth, Bill Belichick or the rest of the players?