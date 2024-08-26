Bill Belichick stays busy on the sidelines: Former Patriots coach joins Raiders' Maxx Crosby in new activity

Raiders star Maxx Crosby and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick team up for an exciting new adventure.

After his departure from the New England Patriots following a successful tenure, Bill Belichick remains connected to football but in a different capacity. He has now teamed up with Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby for an activity off the field.

If you look at an image of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and don’t see Bill Belichick or Tom Brady, it’s definitely a situation we’re not as accustomed to and will need to start getting used to gradually.

However, fans not only of the Patriots but of the NFL in general will still be able to appreciate the wisdom of this great sport through Bill Belichick. Although he will no longer be on the sideline, the successful coach has found a way to stay connected to the game, this time alongside other people.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has wrapped up his professional playing career and is now enjoying the sport from a different vantage point. He has become a shareholder in the English football club Birmingham City and has also made public appearances on television.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Tom Brady #12 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New activity for Bill Belichick

After his extensive tenure with the New England Patriots, legendary head coach Bill Belichick stepped down from leading one of the most successful teams in recent times. His legacy, alongside Tom Brady, includes an impressive six Super Bowl rings following 24 years at the helm of the team.

Although there was immediate speculation linking him to a head coaching position with another franchise, the reality is that Belichick will continue to be involved in football from a different angle. He will co-host a podcast called Let’s Go, alongside none other than Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Belichick and Crosby will join Peter King and Jim Gray as co-hosts. Tom Brady, who previously hosted the podcast, will now make guest appearances.

Maxx Crosby speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bill Belichick’s legacy

Belichick’s departure after 24 years at the helm of the New England Patriots will undoubtedly be hard to replace. The leadership in Foxborough is currently placing a strong bet on former linebacker Jerod Mayo, who is one of the key figures in beginning the reorganization of the franchise.

In this latest draft, the Patriots have once again opted to select a quarterback. This time, all eyes are on the talented Drake Maye, formerly of North Carolina. The starting quarterback for New England in Week 1 will be decided between him and Jacoby Brissett.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo talk on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

